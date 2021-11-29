High school football championships kick off statewide on Arkansas PBS

Arkansas PBS kicks off the broadcast the 2021 2A-7A high school football state finals live from War Memorial Stadium this Friday, Dec. 3, in partnership with the Arkansas Activities Association (AAA). In the week following each broadcast, championship games will be available to watch at youtube.com/arkansaspbs and in the Engage Arkansas PBS app.

AR PBS Sports will be broadcast statewide over the air, on cable and on satellite on Arkansas PBS’s primary channel. Correct channel information is available in local TV listings. All ways to watch Arkansas PBS can be found at myarpbs.org/watch.

This week’s games airing live on AR PBS Sports will include:

5A, Pulaski Academy vs. White Hall – Friday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m.

6A, Greenwood vs. El Dorado – Saturday, Dec. 4, at noon.

7A, Bryant vs. Fayetteville – Saturday, Dec. 4, at 6:30 p.m.

In the week following the finals, games will be available to watch at youtube.com/arkansaspbs, allowing coaches, players, families, college recruiters and others to watch at their convenience. Games will also be available through the Engage Arkansas PBS app and PBS Video app on mobile or streaming devices.

Throughout the state finals, AR PBS Sports will present profiles of outstanding student athletes from each division, as well as other special segments featuring: former Pulaski Academy Coach Kevin Kelley; Coach Demarcus Borum’s KIPP Delta Blue Hornets of Helena-West Helena; the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff’s homecoming when Heavyweight Champion of the World Muhammed Ali made a special appearance; Lexi Jarrett’s sports broadcasting at Cross County High School in Cherry Valley, near Wynne; Hot Springs Junior Academy band instructor Lia LaFollette; the 1991 University of Arkansas Bears who claimed an undisputed National Championship; McCrory High School football with coaches Chris Kennon and Glen Campbell and their sons; and Fordyce High School football and the school’s COVID-19 vaccine stance.

A YouTube playlist featuring segments airing during the 2021 state football finals will be available at bit.ly/2021ARPBSfootball.

Additionally, photos from the games will be available at myarpbs.org/photos.

The Arkansas high school football state finals are also broadcast live on 103.7 The Buzz in Central Arkansas.

Some weekend programming will be preempted during the broadcast of state championship games. An up-to-date schedule with options for email reminders and calendar syncing is available at myarkansaspbs.org/schedule.