Northside vs. Southside rivalry game to kick off River Valley’s high school football season

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A rival football game between two river valley schools is just around the corner.

The historic Northside versus Southside football game in Fort Smith will take place next week.

Normally the game takes place at the end of the football season, but due to conference realignment, the rival game will be the first of the season.

“You don’t have to wait for Friday night football action to take place, we’re gonna go one day earlier than everyone else in the state of Arkansas. You get your first taste of it right here in Fort Smith,” said Fort Smith Public Schools Director of Athletics Michael Beaumont.

Kickoff begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 26 at Southside High School.