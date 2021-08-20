Northside vs. Southside rivalry game to kick off River Valley’s high school football season

Fearless Friday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A rival football game between two river valley schools is just around the corner.

The historic Northside versus Southside football game in Fort Smith will take place next week.

Normally the game takes place at the end of the football season, but due to conference realignment, the rival game will be the first of the season.

“You don’t have to wait for Friday night football action to take place, we’re gonna go one day earlier than everyone else in the state of Arkansas. You get your first taste of it right here in Fort Smith,” said Fort Smith Public Schools Director of Athletics Michael Beaumont.

Kickoff begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 26 at Southside High School.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers