FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Road teams picked up dominant wins across the state on Friday night in Week 9 of Fearless Friday.

Highlights for these games are available in the video above.

Bentonville 51, Springdale 10

Fayetteville 35, Rogers Heritage 7

Charleston 28, West Fork 14

Shiloh Christian 49, Prairie Grove 0

Rogers 63, Springdale Har-Ber 21

Greenwood 58, Pulaski Academy 33

Cabot 31, Fort Smith Northside 7

Bentonville West 24, Fort Smith Southside 21

Farmington 36, Pea Ridge 24

