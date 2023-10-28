FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Road teams picked up dominant wins across the state on Friday night in Week 9 of Fearless Friday.
Highlights for these games are available in the video above.
Bentonville 51, Springdale 10
Fayetteville 35, Rogers Heritage 7
Charleston 28, West Fork 14
Shiloh Christian 49, Prairie Grove 0
Rogers 63, Springdale Har-Ber 21
Greenwood 58, Pulaski Academy 33
Cabot 31, Fort Smith Northside 7
Bentonville West 24, Fort Smith Southside 21
Farmington 36, Pea Ridge 24
Highlights for the bolded games are available in the video above.