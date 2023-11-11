FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers, Bentonville West, Fort Smith Southside and other schools punched their tickets into the next round of the high school playoffs on Friday night.

Camden-Fairview 43, Farmington 29

Rogers 44, North Little Rock 6

Shiloh Christian 58, Hot Springs 22

Bentonville West 38, Fort Smith Northside 35

Fort Smith Southside 53, Jonesboro 27

Highlights for these games are available in the video above.

Little Rock Parkview 35, Alma 0

Cabot 42, Springdale Har-Ber 6

Highlights for the bolded games are available in the video above.