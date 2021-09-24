Rogers vs. Fort Smith Southside

Skip to content
KNWA FOX24
Fayetteville
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
FOX24
A Closer Look 🕵️🔎
Around Arkansas
Around the Region
Coronavirus
Live Streams 📺
Local News
National News 🇺🇸
Northwest Arkansas News
River Valley News
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ 🗳️
BestReviews
Top Stories
Alma vs. Pea Ridge
Video
Top Stories
Naturals blow away Wind Surge at AA Central Championship
World Champion Squirrel Cook Off in Bentonville canceled
Pfizer booster shots approved for frontline workers; Arkansas schools prepare
Video
6-year-old killed on Colorado amusement ride hadn’t been buckled in, investigators say
Video
Weather
NWA 7 Day Forecast ☀️
RV 7 Day Forecast ☀️
Interactive Radar ⛈️
Weather Live Stream 🎦
Weather Cameras 📹
Allergy Report 🤧
Viewer Weather Photos 🖼️
Weather Blog 📝
Weather 101 👨🏫
Energizer Super Weather Kid 🐰
Download Our Weather App 📱
Weather Guests 👨👩👧👦
Weather Radios 📻
WeatherCall 📞
Closings and Delays 🏫
Pig Trail
Pig Trail Nation News🐗
Hog Recruiting🐗
SEC Weekly Scoreboard
PTN Live Stream
Ask Mike
Silver Star Nation
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
The Big Game
National Sports
NCAA
NFL Draft
Top Stories
No. 16 Arkansas Hopes to End Losing Streak Against No.7 Texas A&M
Top Stories
No. 16 Hogs Take Down Texas A&M in OT, 1-0
Arkansas’ Offensive Line Easily at Top of SEC For Run Blocking
Taurean Carter Making Major Impact at Arkansas This Season in D-line Rotation
Ty Clary Proving to be Mr. Versatility For Arkansas’ Offensive Line
Contests
Ultimate Tailgate Contest
Dr. Pepper Snap Of The Day
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Golden Apple🍏
2021 Dr Pepper Arkansas College Tuition Giveaway
Can You Pick The Winner of The Masked Singer?
Have the Ultimate Halloween at The Castle of Muskogee!
Community
Back to Class
Biking the Ozarks🚲
Clear the Shelters
Community Calendar🗓️
Doing Good
Finding a Family 👨👩👦👦
Frontline Fighters
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple🍏
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hunger Action Month
Newsfeed Now
NWA Spotlight
Pass or Fail
Pet of the Week🐾
Summer Staycation🌞
Take This Job and Love It 👷🏻♂️👩🏾🍳👮🏽♀️
Voices of Courage
Weird News
Sponsored Content Who To Know
You Ask, We Answer🕵️
Good Day NWA
Adventures in the Ozarks🏞️
Entertainment News
Summer Staycation🌞
Sponsored Content
Tasty Tuesday
Top Stories
“No Tears Suite” Pays Tribute to the Little Rock Nine
Video
Top Stories
Be(ef) Prepared with Easy Lunch & Dinner Ideas
Video
Top Stories
NWA Naturals News; State Fair; the Farmers Market; a Book Club & More – Happening in NWA
Video
Hot Topics – SNL to Premiere Season 47; Powerball Jackpot Goes Up; Old School Video Game Gets Gameshow Makeover
Video
The Gang from “Avenue Q” Wants to See You at Arkansas Public Theatre
Video
Golf to Support the United Way of NWA
Video
Advice Network
Daily Deals Bargain Bins
Eustasis Psychiatric & Addiction Health
NWA Urology
Fence CO
Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas
Solera Dental Spa
Washington Regional’s Your Health
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us 📲
Work For Us 📋
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
Job Alerts 📋
KNWA KFTA Mobile Apps
Signal Reception Help 📡
Stay Connected 📺
Email Newsletter Signup 📧
TV Schedule – NBC
TV Schedule – Fox 24
TV Schedule – MyNetworkTV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Job Alert
Job Alert Board
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Rogers vs. Fort Smith Southside
Fearless Friday
by:
Tristan Hill
Posted:
Sep 24, 2021 / 10:15 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 24, 2021 / 10:15 PM CDT
FINAL: Rogers 47, Southside 14
Trending Stories
Springdale High School teacher dies of COVID-19
Josh Duggar’s attorneys want hand and feet photos tossed, case dismissed in child porn case
High Speed Chase Starts in Gentry, Ends in Oklahoma
Video
Rogers woman arrested in death of 2-year-old
Fayetteville PD investigates overnight trail shooting
Video
Former Benton County judge arrested for third-offense DWI
Video
No. 16 Arkansas Hopes to End Losing Streak Against No.7 Texas A&M
News App
Weather App
Trending Stories
Springdale High School teacher dies of COVID-19
Josh Duggar’s attorneys want hand and feet photos tossed, case dismissed in child porn case
High Speed Chase Starts in Gentry, Ends in Oklahoma
Video
Rogers woman arrested in death of 2-year-old
Fayetteville PD investigates overnight trail shooting
Video