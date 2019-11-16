Shiloh Christian v Heber Springs

Fearless Friday

FINAL: Shiloh Christian 62, Heber Springs 20

Posted: / Updated:

FINAL: Shiloh Christian 62, Heber Springs 20

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories