Springdale and Har-Ber Football home games to be aired on KXNW starting on September 4th

When the Springdale Bulldogs and Har-Ber Wildcats take the field at home in 2020 fans can watch the games locally on KXNW.

Both teams open up at home on September 4th. Springdale will host Choctaw with the kickoff at 8 p.m. The game will be streamed on www.nwahomepage.com. Har-Ber hosts North Little Rock at 7 p.m. with the game airing live on KXNW.

Below is the schedule for live home games with the Bulldogs and Wildcats this season on KXNW.

Friday Night LIVE schedule:

September 4 th Springdale vs. Choctaw 8 p.m. streaming on www.nwahomepage.com AND Har-Ber vs. NLR 7 p.m. on KXNW

Also make sure to tune into our Fearless Friday shows on Friday night at 9:40 and 10:30 on Fox24 as we bring you all the action from the area and around the state