Healthcare requirement for visa applications blocked by federal judge

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — A proposed rule affecting immigrants seeking visas was struck down in the federal courts over the weekend.

The policy, proposed by President Trump’s administration, would’ve required immigrants to prove they have insurance or the ability to pay for medical costs. If not, they couldn’t be issued a visa.

The administration claimed immigrants are less likely to be insured, and Americans bare the costs. A federal judge in Oregon blocked the rule Saturday.

Aaron Cash is an immigration attorney in Rogers, and he said families in Northwest Arkansas will benefit from the rule being shot down.

“We have many people here in this area who petition for family members, so they will not be separated from their family based on this rule, which is what would happen,” Cash said.

Cash said the rule is effectively dead at this point. It may be revisited in the future, but for now, it’s unlikely the courts would reverse the decision.