Carla Chastain President/Founder

Carla Chastain is the owner of Chastain Financial. She founded the company in 2004 with the mission of empowering retirees and pre-retirees to make informed decisions about their money. Today, she remains focused on helping people prepare for retirement by offering tax-efficient financial strategies and insurance solutions designed to create reliable income.

After graduating from the University of Arkansas with a Bachelor of Science in business, Carla entered the insurance and annuity industry in 1990, influenced in part by her father. Carla holds life and health insurance licenses in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Oregon.

You can see Carla as a guest on “Ask the Expert” for KNWA-TV (NBC) and KFTA-TV Fox 24. You also can hear her on KARV-AM and KURM radio when she hosts the “Chastain Financial Hour” radio show.

Carla and her husband, Stephen, have been married for over 20 years and have three children: Quentin, Cahl and Cade. In her free time, Carla enjoys football, basketball and reading.

Arkansas Insurance License #833309

Arkansas Insurance Agency License #100102794