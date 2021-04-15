Finding a Family: Braydon

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Ten years. It has been 10 years since Braydon first entered the foster care system in Arkansas.

Removed from his biological home at the age of 6 due to neglect, over the last decade he has lived in foster homes, as well as group homes around the state.

“He needed to be taken care of. I mean, you know, someone that makes sure he was fed, makes sure he had a home to go to and a bed to sleep in,” said Melanie Phillips, Braydon’s adoption specialist with the Division of Children and Family Services (DCFS).

“It can be a little confusing, but overall it helps,” Braydon continued, “you meet new people and they help you with things you actually need help with.”

Things like math and reading, both of which the 16-year-old said he really struggled with.

“Whenever I was with my parents I didn’t really get education as much,” said Braydon.

Though Braydon has a team of advocates with DCFS who support him, the 16-year-old is ready for some one-on-one time.

No more moving from boys home to foster home. Braydon wants stability. He wants a family.

Melanie said, “He wants a home. He wants a normal home he can grow up in and have parents that love him and care about his wishes and his wants.”

The teen wants a trustworthy family, who’s willing to hear him out.

“They let you explain your side of what you see and then they can explain their side of what they see,” said Braydon.

He also said he’d love a family with pets, that will watch Dr. Pimple Popper with him and take him on different adventures, like rock climbing!

Overall, the video game lover is ready to find a family who’s willing to play hard (and work hard) to get on his level.

“If a family adopts me, they’re adopting a really good kid,” said Braydon

For the lucky family who does adopt Braydon, Melanie said, “they are going to have the best friend that they could ever wish for. He’s somebody that’s loyal and he would love them and he would just be great. He would be the finishing touch to their family.”

If you’re interested in learning more about Braydon, visit Project Zero’s website.