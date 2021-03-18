Finding a Family: Chloe

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — It was almost eight years ago when 13-year-old Chloe entered Arkansas’ foster care system.

Adoption Specialist Daniela Salamo, with the Division of Children and Family Services, said Chloe’s needs weren’t being met and she experienced neglect, which led to her being removed from her biological home.

“She’s a child who hasn’t had the opportunity to have what the average child’s life looks like,” Salamo said.

Courtesy: Leslie Murray

“It’s kind of hard to be alone, you know,” Chloe said.

For the last five years, Chloe has primarily lived with the same foster family, but it has always been known to her this placement is not permanent.

“She just needs somebody. She’s ready and she wants someone long-term,” Chloe’s foster mother Norma McGuire said.

Chloe said she hopes to find a family that’s honest and caring and that’ll join her in doing what she loves.

“Cooking together, baking together, doing art together, selling cookies.”

Most importantly, though, she wants to find a family that won’t give up on her.

This happened to Chloe two separate times.

“I kind of get a little irritated because it takes a little too long,” Chloe continued, “when is it going to happen?”

She was placed into pre-adoptive placement, only to return to the same foster home she lives at now.

“We have found two homes that were selected for Chloe and both of those homes didn’t work out as they decided not to move forward, expressing their feelings and worries they weren’t able to provide for her needs,” said Salamo.

Salamo said Chloe has education needs and requires individual and family counseling.

“This child has trauma. It doesn’t define who she is, it doesn’t define what she deserves, anything like that. The trauma is part of her, but she is not the trauma,” said Salamo.

McGuire said, “for a family to take Chloe, they need to be very patient, they have to be willing to put up with some of her quirks that she has in her life, but she’s a great kid.”

“She’s hilarious, she’s talkative, she’s energetic, she is smart, she’s kind, she’s loving, she’s resilient.”

Daniela Salamo

If you’re interested in learning more about Chloe, visit Project Zero’s website.

ONE CHILD + ONE FAMILY = ZERO KIDS WAITING

Arkansas Heart Gallery

The Arkansas Heart Gallery is a collection of beautiful photographs of waiting children and teens, taken by professional photographers from every corner of our state. We are so grateful for the photographers who donate their time and talents to capture the smiles, the hearts and the spirits of our waiting kids.

Along with the online Heart Gallery, Project Zero has three free-standing exhibits that travel to churches and businesses all over our state! If you would like to host one of these exhibits, please contact us.

