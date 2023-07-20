SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — “I’m thinking about being a little animal helper,” Daniel said before he shrieked as a claw-drawn cat unexpectedly jumped on his back at Springdale Animal Services.

In the cat room at the shelter, surrounded by several kittens, he smiled so big you could see all his teeth and the room was filled with his laughter.

“It’s so reflective of his personality watching a little kitten in his lap just look at him. And, I mean, he’s just like a little kitten himself. So sweet,” said Abby Hutchins, his adoption specialist with the Division of Children and Family Services.

“I’m a fun-loving person and I love animals!” Daniel

It’s not often he gets to be around animals, though, since he lives at the Piney Ridge Treatment Center.

Daniel is a teen who has lived in foster care for most of his life. Like a lot of kids who live in the state’s care, he has been adopted once before, only to end up back in the system.

He lived with a woman in Florida who he said, “Did bad things to me.” He went on to say, “I actually got screamed at a lot.”

“He’s experienced abandonment, physical abuse. He really hasn’t had any strong parental figure in a really long time,” Hutchins said.

Some of that abandonment she mentioned, comes from Daniel being taken from his adoptive mom due to the abuse and sent back into foster care, this time in Arkansas.

“I like foster care more,” he continued. “I feel more safe.”

Even with that sense of security he still has a lot of trauma he is working through.

Hutchins said he struggles with depression and anxiety. She also noted that sometimes boundaries can be an issue for him since he never had anyone to teach him what appropriate social interaction looks like or what peer interaction looks like.

“When he does get upset, sometimes it does take some extra time to get him calmed down and de-escalated, but you can tell that that’s not his heart. That’s just his trauma talking because, really at his core, he’s a really kind kid,” she said.

Even after all he’s gone through in his 15 years of life, there’s still an innocence about him.

“Though he is 15, he’s very childlike, and so I would encourage people to not be scared away by the fact that he’s a teenager…. in a lot of ways [he’s] just like a little kid,” she said.

“I’m a very cool, energetic kid. I always like playing outside. I love playing in the snow. I love playing with wood. I like building. I like all that sort of stuff,” he said.

The soon-to-be eighth grader also enjoys math and he loves to play video games and go fishing.

He’s eligible for adoption in Arkansas and said he would like a family that “helps me instead of controls me. People that help me stick to the rules.”

He would prefer to be adopted by a family where he’s the only child or a family that has children who’re older than him.

“He’ll bring so much joy to your life and to your heart.” Abby Hutchins

Learn more about other kids, teens and sibling groups who are eligible for adoption through foster care in Arkansas on Project Zero’s website.