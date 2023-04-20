SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Getting adopted by either a same-sex couple or a single mother is what would be ideal for Karl.

“All the single moms out there, I’m free,” Karl joked.

The 11-year-old has a really great sense of humor that comes from a lot of hurt.

Karl talked about how in his past he has had trauma with male figures, which is why he’s particular about the home he ends up in. He also detailed some physical abuse he suffered at the hands of his biological family.

It’s these circumstances that led to him having a much different experience in foster care in Arkansas than most.

“It’s been actually wonderful,” Karl said.

He also shared how living in the state’s care has allowed him to get to, “discover new parents and new families and find new ways to communicate with my new family members and get a new family that actually loves me.”

Karls’ adoption specialist, Abby Hutchinsons, said the Division of Children and Family Services, or DCFS, has been involved in his life since he was two years old.

“[He] went back home to biological family, went to grandparents and then came back into foster care three or four years ago,” Hutchins said.

He’s eligible for adoption through DCFS and is hopeful there is a family out there that will accept him for who he is.

Because Karl loves animals, we talked to him about his life in foster care at the Springdale Animal Shelter.

Karl laughed as pup Mavis jumped all over him, but he struck a more serious tone as he described how he associates with the shelter animals.

“They probably have been abused at home and in life and that is sad. And so have I, so that’s probably what we have in common,” he said.

Not only does he love pets, but Karl enjoys swimming. His favorite sport to play is basketball.

While the fifth grader doesn’t like history, his favorite subject is math because “math inspires me. I used to hate math growing up, I despised it. But now, I love it.”

When asked what Karl would say to a family thinking of adopting him, he said, “You should adopt me. Like all ya’ll, you should adopt me. Just kidding but really though, I really want a family.”

Whoever does decide to welcome Karl into their home, it’s important to know that he wants to be able to maintain a relationship with his biological brother who lives with his grandparents.

Learn more about other kids, teens and sibling groups who are eligible for adoption through foster care in Arkansas on Project Zero’s website.