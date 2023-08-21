ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s hard for Riddick to remember a time when he wasn’t living in the state’s care.

“It’s been a long time since I left my family and I never got to see them again.” Riddick

“He’s been in foster care for 7 or 8 years and he’s only 13 so that’s more than half of his life,” said Brenna McClure, his adoption specialist with the Division of Children and Family Services (DCFS).

Leaving his family and living in the system has understandably caused him to have some behavioral issues.

“He’s just not really been in the environment that he needs to thrive and that he needs to learn those good behaviors and how we deal with our emotions and how we cope with, you know, anything that we go through,” McClure said.

He also has been diagnosed with an intellectual disability, according to McClure so she said, “he does get frustrated more easy and quickly.”

This was clear when trying to get Riddick to open up about what his life has been like. “I don’t know” was what he said to a lot of what he was asked before it came out that he doesn’t like opening up to people he’s not familiar with,

He did give some insight into where he lives now, though.

“I’ve been in a youth home for my whole life, and I just want to get out of there,” he continued. “I live with a lot more boys and they always treat me bad and not nice.”

At Wilson Park in Fayetteville, he preferred to spend his time exploring rather than sharing his life story. As soon as he got the chance he took off toward the playground. He did a little playing but spent a good chunk of time with an older woman and her dog, sharing his own cup of water with the pooch on what was a hot day.

It’s a testament to Riddick’s kindness that McClure raved about. She described him as someone who is really sweet and loves to help. Before they got to the park, she said he helped her with some paperwork at the office.

“He needs a lot of attention. He loves attention, one on one time and so I think for that he would probably do better in a home by himself,” she said when asked what kind of home a good fit for him would be.

Riddick is eligible for adoption through foster care in Arkansas.

McClure wants him to find parents who will help him transition to adulthood which is coming sooner rather than later.

“He has been in care for so long and he’s been in facilities and so he’s not gotten to do a lot of the things that his age have gotten to do so there’s a lot of firsts he’s working towards.”

The 13-year-old is in therapy working through his past and McClure said finding a family that will help him maintain that progress is key. “When he gets in an environment where there’s people to help him, he’s going to be awesome.”

Riddick said he’s looking for a family that will “go outside, play with each other, throw footballs back and forth.”

He also likes to play soccer, ride bikes and ride his skateboard on his belly.

“I just want a family.” Riddick

Learn more about Riddick and other teens, kids or sibling groups who are eligible for adoption through foster care in Arkansas on Project Zero’s website.