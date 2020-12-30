WATCH Arkansas Heart Gallery Videos

Finding a Family

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ONE CHILD + ONE FAMILY = ZERO KIDS WAITING

Arkansas Heart Gallery

The Arkansas Heart Gallery is a collection of beautiful photographs of waiting children and teens, taken by professional photographers from every corner of our state. We are so grateful for the photographers who donate their time and talents to capture the smiles, the hearts and the spirits of our waiting kids.

Along with the online Heart Gallery, Project Zero has three free-standing exhibits that travel to churches and businesses all over our state! If you would like to host one of these exhibits, please contact us.

Follow Us On:

Who We Are

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play