Multiple injured in Rogers after 6 vehicle crash

UPDATE: Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said there were no life-threatening injuries. He said the train tracks were damaged. Rail traffic will be stalled until repairs are complete.

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — At least three people are injured after a six-vehicle crash in Rogers Thursday night.

Rogers Fire Chief, Tom Jenkins said emergency crews and police are on the scene of a 6 vehicle crash involving a semi near Post Road and South 8th Street.

RFD is on the scene of a six car accident (including a semi) near Post Road and South 8th Street. A large fuel leak has been reported and two additional ambulances have been requested by the IC. #NWATraffic Posted by Rogers Fire Department on Thursday, September 12, 2019

Emergency crews have shut down the area to contain a large fuel leak and have requested two additional ambulances.

A few pics from the wreck near 8th Street and Post Road. Posted by Rogers Fire Department on Thursday, September 12, 2019

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Crews are asking drivers to avoid the area while the investigation continues.