Multiple injured in Rogers after 6 vehicle crash

UPDATE: Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said there were no life-threatening injuries. He said the train tracks were damaged. Rail traffic will be stalled until repairs are complete.
ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — At least three people are injured after a six-vehicle crash in Rogers Thursday night.
Rogers Fire Chief, Tom Jenkins said emergency crews and police are on the scene of a 6 vehicle crash involving a semi near Post Road and South 8th Street.
Emergency crews have shut down the area to contain a large fuel leak and have requested two additional ambulances.
The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Crews are asking drivers to avoid the area while the investigation continues.