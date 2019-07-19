Portion of busy Fayetteville street to close during morning commute hours

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A portion of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be closed between certain hours for five days beginning Monday, July 22.

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between South School Avenue/U.S. 71B and South College Avenue will be closed 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 22 through Friday, July 26 for repairs.

Traffic will be diverted to other routes.

Route 20 of Ozark Regional Transit will also be affected, according to the City of Fayetteville Transportation Division. The three stops closest to the construction area are South School Avenue and Seventh Street, South College Avenue at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, as well as South Gregg Avenue at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Transportation division employees will be milling and place asphalt overlay onto the road.

Those with the transportation department said oil will be sprayed on the road. They ask anyone traveling in the area to drive slow to prevent oil from getting on road workers and vehicles.