Cindi Bowerman makes 200 free masks for NWA coworkers & families

Cindi Bowerman made nearly 200 face masks for Springswood staff and their families.

This week, we honor Cindi Bowerman!

Cindi works for Springswood Behavioral Health in Fayetteville.

According to Robin Griffiths, who nominated her, Cindi took it upon herself to make nearly 200 face masks for the Springswood staff and their families… all for free!

Cindi — THANK YOU.

You are such an inspiration to others, going above and beyond to make a difference right here in Northwest Arkansas.

