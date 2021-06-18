Frontline Fighter Aaron Beckham is director of patient access at Washington Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The pandemic has been challenging to all aspects of life, and our health care workers continue to face them head on.

KNWA/FOX24 and Washington Regional want to recognize this week’s Frontline Fighter, Aaron Beckham.

Aaron is the director of patient access at Washington Regional Medical Center, and he spent much of the past year working as an educator in the hospital’s COVID intensive care unit, where he drew on his 15 years of nursing experience to teach team members about COVID care and the unique challenges those patients face.

As if that wasn’t enough, Aaron also completed his Master’s degree in nursing leadership and healthcare administration.

His coworkers say he’s a true asset and has been a source of encouragement for his patients and fellow employees throughout the pandemic.

Aaron, thank you for your compassion and your dedication to helping others!