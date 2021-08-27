Frontline Fighter Adam Cole leads by example at Baptist Health

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The pandemic has been challenging to every aspect of life, and our health care workers continue to face those challenges head on.

KNWA/FOX24 and Baptist Health want to recognize this week’s Frontline Fighter, Adam Cole.

As an ICU manager, Adam supports and encourages staff members.

His co-workers say he’s amazing in action, and a tremendous team player who leads by example and manages from the hospital floor.

Adam is aware of what his staff needs, and tries to provide it.

He also knows about every patient in his unit, and often speaks with most of their families.

Thanks for being a healthcare hero, Adam, and a valuable asset to the Baptist Health System.