Frontline Fighter Agnes Castro makes each patient a priority

The pandemic has been challenging to all aspects of life, and our health care workers continue to face those challenges head on.

KNWA/FOX24 and Washington Regional want to recognize this week’s Frontline Fighter, Agnes Castro.

Agnes is a registered nurse at Northwest Health, and her coworkers tell us she is one of the most compassionate, caring, and thorough nurses in the industry.

She is always willing and ready to learn, or adapt to changes without complaint. She takes time with each of her patients so that each one knows that they’re a priority in that moment.

Agnes does a wonderful job treating her patients and mentoring her fellow staff. Her bosses say she never hesitates to jump in and help when asked — no matter the task.

Thank you for all you do, Agnes, and for being not only a wonderful nurse, but a wonderful coworker and mentor to those around you!