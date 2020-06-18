Frontline Fighter Alex Woods works in the ICU

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Those in the medical industry are facing the coronavirus pandemic head-on and we want to help you thank the essential workers making a difference in our community.

Today we honor Frontline Fighter Alex Woods.

Alex works in the Intensive Care Unit at Washington Regional in Fayetteville.

She loves her job, even during these challenging times and faces each day with a smile.

Thank you for staying strong and continuing to help those who need it most amidst this health crisis.