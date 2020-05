FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Frontline Fighters are risking their lives every day to keep our community safe.

Tonight, we say thank you to Allie James.

Allie works the overnight shift on the cardiac floor at Mercy Hospital in Rogers.

The person who nominated her said they are proud of Allie’s compassion for our area’s hospitalized COVID-19 patients despite being quarantined away from her friends and family outside of work.

Allie, thank you!