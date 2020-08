SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA and FOX24 want to recognize those working to protect the community amid the COVID-19 health crisis and tonight we want to honor Amanda Weathers.

Amanda is the manager of the Compassion Center Thrift Store in Springdale.

The person who nominated Amanda says she strives each day to ensure that her staff and customers have the things they need to thrive in both their workplace and their home.

Thank you Amanda for everything you do.