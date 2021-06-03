Frontline Fighter at Baptist Health works tirelessly through pandemic

The pandemic has been challenging to every aspect of life, and our health care workers continue to face them head on.

KNWA/Fox24 and Baptist Health want to recognize this week’s Frontline Fighter, Carrie Brewton.

Carrie has worked tirelessly for more than a year during the pandemic. Her bosses say the hours she works are endless.

She has worked well with local and state authorities throughout the process. Carrie has been at the forefront of maintaining safe practices and policies for our patients and staff.

She’s played a vital role in making sure our community is vaccinated with ease. She is a true hero and is the example of the mission of Baptist Health. Congratulations Carrie!