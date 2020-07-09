Frontline Fighter Barry Thomas works at the Fayetteville Senior Center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We want to honor the frontline fighters making a difference in our community.

So each night we are saying thanks to a local hero, nominated by you.

Tonight, we recognize Barry Thomas.

Barry and his team at the Fayetteville Senior Center help feed hundreds of seniors, home-bound neighbors, and kids through the Meals-on-Wheels program, and the Elizabeth Richardson Center.

Barry, what you are doing is essential, especially now more than ever.

Thank you for standing up and helping those in the community who need it most.