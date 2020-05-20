Frontline Fighter Ben Snodgrass is a firefighter

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Each night we are honoring a local member of our community stepping up during the coronavirus pandemic.
Tonight, we say thanks to Frontline Fighter, Ben Snodgrass!
Ben works at Fire Station 2 in Bentonville.
The person who nominated him said Ben is an amazing representation of what a hero is – keeping his fellow firefighters, family, and friends safe.
Ben, thank you for going above and beyond to help our community!
