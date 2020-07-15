Frontline Fighter Brent Boydston works at the Bentonville Fire Dept.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Frontline fighters go above and beyond for our community each and every day especially now during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tonight we honor Chief Brent Boydston of the Bentonville Fire Department.

Brent was nominated by his daughter Hannah.

She tells us Brent is the most courageous and fearless man she knows.

In fact, he would rather recognize his men and women over himself, but Hannah wants to make sure he is recognized for going above and beyond for everyone around him.

Chief Brent, thank you for everything you do in the community.