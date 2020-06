FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We are taking a moment each night to recognize the Frontline Fighters protecting our community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Today we say thanks to Caitlyn Williams.

Caitlyn is the manager of the Dollar General in Prairie Creek.

The person who nominated her said since the outbreak began, Caitlyn has been a representative of strength and compassion in our community.

Caitlyn, thank you for being a rock for those around you.