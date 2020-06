ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) โ€” We want to honor the Frontline Fighters making a difference in our community.

Tonight we say thank you to Chasity Hernandez.

Chasity is a nurse on the labor and delivery floor at Mercy Hospital.

The person who nominated her says she helps mothers deliver babies with a smiling face and a caring heart.

Chasity, thank you for some of the most vulnerable during this pandemic.