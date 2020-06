FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) โ€” Frontline Fighters risk their lives protecting our community each and every day amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

And we want to honor our local fighters with a shoutout.

Tonight, we say thank you to Chasity Lashley.

Chasity works at a local dermatology clinic.

The person who nominated her said chasity’s hard work ethic is something to be recognized she continues to work even when she doesn’t need to.

Chasity, thank you for all you do.