Frontline Fighter Claudia McConnell works at Washington Regional

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Here at KNWA/FOX24, we want to honor the people putting themselves at risk to serve our community during this pandemic.

We’re highlighting local “Frontline Fighters” committed to helping others in our area.

Today, we honor Claudia McConnell!

Claudia works as a Respiratory Therapist at Washington Regional in Fayetteville.

She’s passionate about helping people and never wavered throughout this COVID-19 crisis.

Thank you, Claudia! You are such an inspiration to others – going above and beyond to make a difference right here in Northwest Arkansas.

