Here at KNWA/FOX24 we like to recognize people working on the frontline, keeping the community safe during the pandemic. So we want to honor the frontline fighters in our area.

Today we recognize Daimien Rice, he works hard stocking shelves at Walmart. He’s always ready to pitch in and work overtime to make sure they stay that way.

Daimien is fully devoted to keeping the customer a priority.

Thank you for everything you do, Daimien!