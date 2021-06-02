Frontline Fighter Daniel Callahan works as a registered nurse at Mercy

The pandemic has been challenging to all aspects of life and our health care workers continue to face them head on.

KNWA/FOX24 and Mercy hospitals want to recognize this week’s Frontline Fighter, Daniel Callahan.

Daniel is an ED nurse and is the picture of all the values and beliefs that Mercy strives for in patient care. He is compassionate, selfless, caring and patient with everyone around him. Patients describe him as a kind and gentle soul that they can trust with their care.

In addition to nursing, Daniel has a busy home life that includes his wife, three kids of his own and kids that live with him and his wife because they have no place to go, along with several pets.

Several of his co-workers nominated him for this recognition because he is so loved and respected!