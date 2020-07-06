Frontline Fighter David Stafford works for Beaver Lake Transportation

Frontline Fighters

by: Megan Wilson

Posted:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s not just doctors and police officers facing the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic – it is also cashiers, pharmacists, factory workers, and truck drivers.

We want to help you say thanks to those making a difference in our area.

Tonight’s Frontline Fighter is David Stafford.

David is a truck driver for Beaver Lake Transportation.

The person who nominated him says David has continued working through the entire pandemic.

David, thank you for working through these tough times.

