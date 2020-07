FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We want to honor the frontline fighters making a difference in our community.

Tonight we recognize Dawn Michel.

Dawn is the Chief of Quality at Fayetteville’s VA Medical Center.

As a veteran herself, she oversees and makes recommendations on all aspects of COVID-19 care for veterans in our area.

Dawn, thank you for fighting on the front lines of this pandemic.