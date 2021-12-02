Frontline Fighter Deanna Howard leads her team with positivity, encouragement

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA/FOX24 and Washington Regional want to recognize this week’s Frontline Fighter Deanna Howard.

Deanna is a coordinator in the Washington Regional emergency department.

Her coworkers say she continually leads her team with positivity and encouragement while going above and beyond.

As a coordinator, Deanna frequently helps all of her staff members out with anything they may need or any problems they might have.

Her bosses say she frequently picks up shifts and always does so with a smile!

Thank you, Deanna, for being a Frontline Fighter!