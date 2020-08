FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We want to thank those doing their part in protecting the community amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Tonight, we want honor Debbee Deckard.

Debbee works at the Children’s Safety Center of Washington County.

The person who nominated her tells us Debbee is always willing to do what is needed in the best interest of each child served at CSC.

Debbee, thank you for being a frontline fighter.