Frontline Fighter Denise Puffett makes sure patients are set up for success

The pandemic has been challenging for all of us and our health care workers continue to face it head on.

KNWA/FOX24 and Northwest Health want to recognize this week’s Frontline Fighter, Denise Puffett.

As a case manager, Denise goes above and beyond to make sure patients and their loved ones are set up for success when they transition their care out of the hospital.

Whether an in-patient rehab is needed, or even a hospice consult to help a patient and their family, she goes out of her way to get the patient taken care of.

Congratulations Denise, and thanks for all you do!