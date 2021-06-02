Frontline Fighter Emma Mutimer works in labor and delivery at Northwest Health

The pandemic has been challenging to all aspects of life and our health care workers continue to face them head on.

KNWA/FOX24 and Northwest Health want to recognize this week’s Frontline Fighter, Emma Mutimer.

Emma cheerfully serves the moms in Northwest Arkansas helping them to bring their babies into the world. She serves women with such care and respect no matter their situation.

Her co-workers say she does an amazing job keeping morale high in the most stressful situations. She’s always the first to offer help when needed and does it with a smile!