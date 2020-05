SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) β€” Frontline Fighters are risking their lives every day to keep our community safe.

Tonight, we honor Emmy Calderon.

Emmy is the assistant director of nursing at the Elizabeth Richardson Center’s

Intermediate Care Facilities in Springdale.

The person that nominated Emmy said she does a tremendous job making sure their clients are safe, healthy, and entertained.

Emmy, thank you for staying positive and hardworking during these trying times!