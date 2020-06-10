Frontline Fighter Eric Martin is a firefighter and EMT

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced thousands of Arkansans to isolate but there are still many who risk there lives each and every day to protect our community.

This includes Rogers Firefighter and EMT Eric Martin.

Eric was nominated by fellow coworker, John.

He said Eric is an outstanding firefighter and even better EMT.

Eric is constantly working hard and staying in good spirits during these hard times.

Eric, your coworkers want you to know you exemplify everything one could want in a hero.