FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) โ€” We want to say thank you to tonight’s Frontline Fighter Fran Gordon.

Fran is the Director of Nursing at a local nursing home and has been working in nursing home for 34 years.

Fran’s husband, who nominated her, said Fran works long days and since the pandemic started it has made her schedule even more difficult.

Her husband said she is truly a hero and has been since the first day they met.