Frontline Fighter Giovanni Alvarez boosts morale at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The pandemic has been challenging to all aspects of life, and our health care workers continue to face them head on.

KNWA/FOX24 and Northwest Health want to recognize this week’s Frontline Fighter, Giovanni Alvarez.

Gio goes above and beyond for his patients and his team. Co-workers say he is always willing to pick up extra shifts when needed and will help out on any of the other units without complaint.

Hospital leaders say he brings up the morale with his kind and upbeat personality, and is a delight for Northwest Medical Center Springdale.

Thanks for all you do, Gio!