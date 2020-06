ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA/FOX24 wants to say “thank you” to the Frontline Fighters protecting our community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tonight, we honor cardiac nurse Heather Warf.

Heather works at Mercy and is always caring for patients with smile.

The person who nominated her says Heather is amazing to her patients and coworkers, loves what she does and her coffee too!

Heather, thank you for staying strong during these trying times.