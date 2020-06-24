Frontline Fighter Holly Rogers is a nurse practitioner

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Frontline Fighters go above and beyond for our community each and every day, especially now during the coronavirus pandemic.

We want to thank the frontline fighters in our area so tonight we honor Holly Rogers.

Holly is a nurse practitioner at Community Clinic Springdale.

She has been working at the outdoor COVID-19 testing sites in Springdale, Siloam Springs, and Rogers.

The person who nominated her says Holly demonstrates courage, dedication and passion while serving our community.

Holly thank you for continuing to fight on the front lines of this health crisis.