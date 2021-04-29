Frontline Fighter Ian Kramer works in the COVID unit at Northwest Health

Frontline Fighters

The pandemic has been challenging to all aspects of life and our health care workers continue to face them head on.

KNWA, FOX24 and Northwest Health want to recognize this week’s frontline fighter, Ian Kramer.

Ian is a go-to charge nurse in the NICU at Northwest Medical Center Springdale, which transformed into the COVID unit to support Northwest’s patient volumes.

He always goes above and beyond while living out the Northwest Health values. Ian has helped to better organize the unit which leads to patients receiving the best care possible.

Thank you for all you do, Ian!

