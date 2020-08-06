Frontline Fighter Jamie Peraza works at a COVID screening tent

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We want to recognize Frontline Fighters keeping our community healthy, safe, and fed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tonight, we say thank you to Jamie Peraza.

Jamie works at one of the local COVID screening tents.

The person that nominated her tells us Jamie is dedicated and compassionate.

She has helped countless individuals who can’t read or write fill out the necessary paperwork for testing.

Jamie thank you for everything you’re doing to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our area.