Frontline Fighter Jason Tyler is a pastor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We want to recognize those making a difference in the community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tonight we want to recognize Father Jason Tyler.

Jason is the pastor of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Fayetteville.

He faithfully and courageously serves the community by celebrating public mass, visiting the sick, and leading Saint Joseph Catholic School.

The person who nominated him said Jason is a role model and an inspiration.

Father Jason, thank you for supporting the community during these trying times.