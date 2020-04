FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Here at KNWA/FOX24, we want to honor the people putting themselves at risk to serve our community amid this pandemic.

So we’re highlighting local Frontline Fighters.

Today, we honor Jennifer Collins!

Jennifer works as a lab director in both Siloam Springs and Fayetteville.

The person who nominated her said she’s always working to keep us safe.

Jennifer, thank you for being a superhero!